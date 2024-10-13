UP: 22-year-old shot dead in Bahraich during idol immersion, CM Yogi says 'guilty won’t be spared'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bahraich violence: A 22-year-old youth was shot dead during a communal face-off on Sunday in a village of the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh over the playing of music during a procession, said police. Around half a dozen more people were injured in the stone pelting and firing.

Ram Gopal Mishra, a native of Rehua Mansoor village, who was walking with the group, was shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, one of his family members said.

The area was fraught with communal tension after the killing. Similar processions were cancelled in Fakharpur town and some other places.

UP CM on Bahraich incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the violence, stating that those responsible will face strict action. The Chief Minister emphasised that the perpetrators will not be spared. The incident occurred during a procession in Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar, where an idol of Goddess Durga was being carried for immersion.

CM Yogi further directed the officers to identify the miscreants and take strict action.

He, however, directed the administration, "Idol immersion must continue. Communicate with religious organisations and get the idol immersion done on time."

He also directed police to deploy manpower at the sites of immersion. Police was deployed in the village. "Safety is guaranteed to all, administration and police officers should be present on the spot. Identify those whose negligence caused the incident, action will be taken," he added.

SP suspended

Following the unrest during the idol immersion in Bahraich, Hardi Police Station head SK Verma was suspended. Mahsi Outpost in-charge Shiv Kumar was also suspended.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) initiated action against the police personnel involved in negligence during the incident.

