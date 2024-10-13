UP: Congress discusses bypoll strategy with Samajwadi Party, eyes alliance amid ticket distribution dispute

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

The Congress Party is currently in discussions with the Samajwadi Party (SP) over ticket distribution for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. This comes after the SP announced its candidates for six of the 10 assembly seats where bypolls are scheduled.

Despite the SP's move, Congress remains hopeful of securing a share of the seats. The party has been seeking five seats in the bypolls, though the schedule is yet to be officially announced. Congress national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Avinash Pandey, expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations would yield positive results.

Pandey stated, "If the results do not meet our expectations, disappointment is natural among our workers and leaders. However, we remain focused on our goal to end the era of jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh."

It is pertinent to note that the SP recently declared candidates for the Karhal (Mainpuri), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Katehari (Ambedkarnagar), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Majhawan (Mirzapur) seats. Notably, Phulpur and Majhawan were two of the five seats Congress had hoped to contest.

Meanwhile, an internal Congress source suggested that the SP's decision to name candidates was influenced by Congress' loss in Haryana, which the SP viewed as a weakening of its ally's position. However, Pandey downplayed the friction, insisting that the two parties are still aligned in their larger goal of challenging the BJP’s dominance in the state.

"Our setback in Haryana was due to overconfidence, but in Uttar Pradesh, we are actively working on the ground," said a senior Congress leader. "Together, Congress and the SP will challenge the BJP’s jungle raj and push for victory."

Moreover, Pandey emphasized that while there are complexities in the current political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, the alliance remains intact, with ticket distribution being a minor issue that can be resolved. He also acknowledged the recent loss in Haryana as a wake-up call, urging the Congress to work harder in the upcoming elections.

Significantly, in the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-SP alliance contested 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the SP winning 37 seats and Congress securing six. Despite the current friction, both parties remain committed to their joint fight against the BJP in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)