Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations: 17 bylanes connecting to 'Ram Ki Paidi sealed', check guidelines here

Image Source : PTI/FILE Tight security has been put in place in view of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

Deepotsav celebrations: In preparation for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations, authorities in Ayodhya have heightened security around 'Ram Ki Paidi' on the banks of the Saryu River. To ensure a safe and secure event, police announced on Monday that they have sealed off 17 bylanes leading to 'Ram Ki Paidi'. The Ayodhya police have compiled detailed lists of residents in all colonies connected to both 'Ram Ki Paidi' and Rampath, enhancing their ability to monitor movements in these areas. The restrictions are intended to manage crowd flow and reduce any potential security risks amid the large gatherings expected during Deepotsav.

Access to Ram Ki Paidi has now been restricted to pass holders only for Deepotsav preparations. Only volunteers stationed at the ghats, officials associated with Deepotsav, and pass holders are allowed to enter the premises, they said. Barricading has been set up in all the bylanes leading to Ram Ki Paidi. Ayodhya Police Station Inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma said considering the security of Ram Ki Paidi, one sub-inspector and four constables have been deployed at each of the 17 bylanes. Residents of these areas have been specially requested not to try to come out of these lanes on the day of the festival and not to go onto their rooftops. Security personnel will be present on all tall buildings in the area , he said.

Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya

In a grand gesture to mark Chhoti Diwali, Ayodhya is set to create a new world record by lighting 28 lakh diyas along the ghats on October 30. Volunteers, under the guidance of ghat in-charges and coordinators, have been carefully positioning the diyas, which are being filled with mustard oil. The meticulous setup is expected to be completed by Monday, with a final diya count scheduled for Tuesday, officials confirmed.

This event will coincide with Ayodhya's eighth Deepotsava under the leadership of the Yogi Adityanath government. Earlier this year, on January 22, an idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple, a historic moment marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the importance of not only building the temple but also laying the groundwork for a "strong, capable, and divine" India.

(With inputs from PTI)

