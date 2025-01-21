Attention Noida commuters, you will pay Rs 1500 penalty if you change lanes at these places, check guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Attention Noida commuters

Noida: Attention Noida commuters. You will soon have to pay heavy penalty if you are driving on wrong lane as Noida Traffic Police is set to enforce lane discipline rules at three key stretches in the city to improve road safety and tackle traffic congestion. The zones that are more vulnerable to traffic jams include the Charkha roundabout near Amity University, the Bird feeding point near Dalit Prerna Sthal, and the stretch from the Gardens Galleria Mall to Film city.

The commuters will be charged a penalty of Rs 1500 if caught violating lane discipline rules on these routes. The development comes because of the growing abrupt lane changes during peak hours which often lead to stand stiff and slowdowns.

Giving details about the traffic management plans, DCP (traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said that the three major stretches witness high-traffic snarls all day long and are particularly prone to jams during rush hours.

Traffic jams are witnessed at the Charkha roundabout on the Noida Expressway because of the traffic coming from residential sectors 125, 126, and 128 and those heading towards Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, and Jamia Nagar from Amity University converge, leading to traffic pressure.

In the similar manner, the bird feeding point near Dalit Prerna Sthal also manages traffic heading towards the Chilla Border, Film City flyover, and popular destinations like Sector 18 and DLF Mall from the expressway.

In these busy stretches, drivers many times switch lanes at the last moment, slowing down traffic flow. Even as the date for enforcing lane discipline is yet to be announced, officials said similar measures will be implemented on other internal roads if the drive is successful.

Moreover, officials said that upgrades are underway for the ITMS cameras installed on the expressway and to reduce disruptions, Noida authorities are planning lane-changing zones, 500 meters ahead of these points.