Aparna Yadav likely to join Uttar Pradesh women commission as vice chairperson today: Sources

BJP) leader Aparna Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh news: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav will be joining the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women as its vice chairperson today (September 11), sources close to her said a news agency.

Aparna Yadav was appointed to the post last week on September 3 (Tuesday) but is yet to assume the charge. There was speculation that she was upset over the appointment.

However, sources close to her told the news agency on September 10 (Tuesday) that she would formally join the commission on Wednesday. Aparna Yadav met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening (September 9), ending the rumours that she would be rejoining the SP.

Babita Chauhan nominated as chairperson of UP women commission

Last week, Governor Anandiben Patel had nominated Babita Chauhan as chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women and Aparna Yadav and Charu Chaudhary as vice chairpersons for a period of one year or until the state government's decision, according to an official notification issued by Principal Secretary Leena Johri.

Aparna Yadav is the younger daughter-in-law of SP founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. She is the wife of Prateek Yadav, who is the step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav.

She holds a diploma in international relations and had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 UP assembly polls from Lucknow Cantt seat on an SP ticket. Aparna Yadav had lost to BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi then. She joined the BJP in January 2022.

