Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP leader Aparna Yadav

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (September 3) appointed Babita Chauhan as the Chairperson of the UP Women's Commission and Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh, was appointed as the Vice-Chairperson of the Commission.

Notably, Aparna Yadav, who is Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law, had joined the BJP in January 2022.