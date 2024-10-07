CM Yogi's govt extends aid to family of dalit teacher killed along with wife, daughters in Amethi

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @MYOGIADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met with the next of kin of deceased

Days after the police arrested the accused in connection with the killing of four members of a family in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday (October 6) announced financial assistance of Rs 38 lakh and other benefits to the next of kin of the deceased.

According to the information released, state cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan, along with Raebareli district-in-charge, handed over Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund. Additionally, they provided a cheque for Rs 33 lakh and announced the allotment of a house under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, along with a five-bigha plot of land.

Notably, the UP Cabinet Minister also assured the bereaved family of the government's support and pledged to deliver justice.

About the incident

Sunil Kumar (35), a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and their two minor daughters, Drishti and Suni, were shot dead on October 4 in a cold-blooded murder in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

The main accused, identified as Chandan Verma (27), was arrested in connection with the case. However, the incident sparked sharp criticism against the government, with opposition citing a failing law and order situation.

What the accused revealed

The police reported that during interrogation, the accused confessed to the murders and revealed the motive behind the act. The Amethi SP stated that the incident stemmed from a fallout due to an illicit relationship between the accused and one of the deceased, Poonam.

"The accused had a love affair with the woman for the past year and a half. Recently, there were some issues, and he was stressed because of that, leading him to commit the crime. He shot dead four people—husband, wife, and their two children. The weapon is yet to be recovered. Further legal action is underway," the Amethi SP asserted.

Significantly, the top official also disclosed a key detail about a post made by the accused days before the incident, which indicated his intent to kill the family.

"He intended to shoot himself after killing the family of four. He was the fifth target, but his suicide attempt failed," the SP added.

