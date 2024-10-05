Amethi Horror: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets victims' family

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh CM meets Amethi victims' family members

Hours after the accused behind the Amethi horror (where four members of a family were brutally murdered) was apprehended by the police, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (October 5) met the relatives of the deceased family.

While further details regarding the discussions held are being awaited, it is pertinent to note that the Uttar Pradesh CM has called for stringent action against the perpetrators behind the gruesome killings. Earlier, in a statement issued regarding the incident, he mentioned that, "The incident that happened today in Amethi district is highly condemnable and unforgivable. My condolences are with the bereaved family. In this time of sorrow, the UP government stands with the victim's family."

"The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost, and the strictest legal action will be taken against them," the CM added.

Murder accused injured in police encounter during an escape attempt

Significantly, as further legal inquiries into the Amethi killing are being conducted, the main accused, Chandan Verma, who was arrested yesterday, sustained a bullet injury to his leg while trying to flee their custody.

Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar, speaking on the matter, said that while the accused was being taken to recover the weapon used in the murder, he snatched the pistol of Sub Inspector Madan Kumar and tried to attack the team of officials, prompting them to fire at his leg. The accused has been admitted to Gauriganj District Hospital for treatment.

About the arrest

It is pertinent to note that the accused was first apprehended by the Special Task Force on Friday near the Jewar Toll Plaza, merely 48 hours after the incident took place.

"Yesterday, four people of the same family were killed in an unfortunate incident. The main accused, Chandan Verma, has been arrested by the STF from near the Jewar Toll Plaza when he was trying to flee to Delhi," SP Amethi Anup Kumar Singh informed the media.

He said the accused, during interrogation, also confessed to killing the four and revealed the motive behind the act. The Amethi SP added that the incident occurred in the aftermath of the fallout from an illicit relationship between the accused and one of the deceased, Poonam.

"The accused had a love affair with the woman for the last one and a half years. There had been some issues recently, and he was stressed due to that, so he committed the crime yesterday. He shot dead four people (husband, wife, and their two children). The weapon is yet to be recovered. Further legal action is underway," the Amethi SP asserted.

Significantly, the top official also revealed a key detail about a post made by the accused days before the incident, which was seen as a purposeful intention to kill the family.

"He intended to shoot himself after killing the family of four. He was the fifth person, but his suicide attempt failed," the SP added.

