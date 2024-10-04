Amethi horror: Accused changed WhatsApp status days before murders, warned ‘5 people are going to die’

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accused Chandan Verma

Amid the ongoing investigation into the gruesome murder of four members of a family in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi last night, a significant detail allegedly regarding the accused (suspected to be the same man against whom one of the deceased had earlier filed a complaint) has been released. The latter, days ahead of the murder, had purportedly changed his WhatsApp status linked to the killing.

According to the information received, the accused, identified as Chandan Verma, mere days ahead of the murders, changed his WhatsApp status, which is now viewed as being allegedly linked to the killing.

"5 people are going to die; I will show you soon," the accused's WhatsApp status read.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the horrific murder of four members of a family, identified as Sunil Kumar, 35, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple's two daughters, Drishti and Suni, earlier last night, drew the attention of authorities, with the opposition criticizing the government's failed law and order situation in the state.

While the police are probing the incident involving the accused Chandan Verma, against whom Poonam had lodged a police complaint in Rae Bareli on August 18 under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for harassment and citing that "If anything happens to me or my family, Verma should be held responsible for it," sources revealed that after shooting at the family, the accused also wanted to shoot himself and even tried. But the bullets were over, and the shot did not fire.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, spoke to the deceased's family. Sharing the details, Amethi MP and Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma said, "I shared the information about this incident with Rahul Gandhi. He instructed me to stand with this family, so I have been in touch with them ever since the incident took place. Rahul Gandhi spoke to the deceased's father, and Sonia Gandhi also offered condolences."

Moreover, in the wake of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences over the tragic deaths. He instructed officials to visit the scene immediately and take stringent action against those responsible. "The incident that happened today in Amethi district is highly condemnable and unforgivable. My condolences are with the bereaved family. In this time of sorrow, @UPGovt stands with the victim's family. The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost, and the strictest legal action will be taken against them," the CM posted on X.