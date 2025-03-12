Allahabad HC directs ASI to complete whitewashing of Jama Masjid in Sambhal within one week Sambhal Jama Masjid case: After the November 2024 communal violence in Sambhal, the management of Shahi Jama Masjid has written a letter to ASI seeking permission for cleaning and decoration of the mosque.

Sambhal Jama Masjid case: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing of the Jama Masjid in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh within one week. The mosque committee will bear the cost of whitewashing.

ASI to install lights

After hearing the concerned parties, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal directed ASI to whitewash the outer wall of the mosque and install lights. Earlier, on Monday, Allahabad High Court had asked ASI's lawyer to clarify what his prejudices are regarding the whitewashing of the outer wall of the mosque.

SFA Naqvi, counsel for the masjid committee, had submitted that "ASI till date, has not disclosed in its affidavit that it is denying the whitewashing, extra lighting and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure." He had also placed reliance upon the coloured photographs of the exterior portion of the disputed site showing the need of whitewashing.

Permission was sought from ASI

Actually, before the start of the month of Ramadan, cleaning, painting, and decorating Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid was demanded. For this, the management committee of the mosque had sought permission from ASI. At the same time, a petition was also filed in the Allahabad High Court regarding this, on which the decision has come.

The Jama Masjid Committee had said that the orders of the Supreme Court were cited for this work, in which no ban has been imposed on the cleaning and decoration of religious places. The Jama Masjid Committee had earlier sent a formal letter to the ASI requesting approval for the cleaning and decoration of the mosque. After this, a petition was filed in the High Court.

Jamasjid Committee's Sadar (President) Zafar Ali said that for centuries, the cleaning and decoration of the mosque has been done without any legal hindrance, but after the incident of violence on November 24 last year, it became necessary to take this step. He was worried that doing this work without permission could create controversy, so he sought permission from ASI.

Also Read: UP Police issues guidelines for Holi 2025: ‘Anti-social elements should be identified'

Also Read: Murder or Suicide? Uzbek woman found dead in Lucknow hotel, police launch probe