After wolves, now UP deals with Tiger scare in Lakhimpur Kheri

The tiger attacked and killed a farmer in the Kheri district on Tuesday evening.

Amidst the ongoing fear of wolves plaguing the people of Bahraich and Sitapur districts in Uttar Pradesh, there has been a surge in tiger attacks on the inhabitants of the Lakhimpur Kheri area, leaving locals terrified. Almost every other day, tigers attack the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, which is adjacent to Bahraich.

According to the reports, a farmer was found dead with his body parts torn and partially eaten by a tiger in the Lakhimpur Kheri district about two days ago. The forest department officials are conducting a search operation to trace the tiger.

As per the officials, two drones have been put on surveillance in the area in search of the tiger. Not only this, the officials are also monitoring the location of the tiger using as many as 20 cameras. It is being said that the forest department officials have installed four cages to catch the man-eating tiger.

Speaking to reporters, DFO Sanjay Biswal said, "On 27th August, an incident occurred (killing of a farmer by tiger), and our team is present there from 28th August. We have increased the number of our cages as per the movement of the tiger. 24 people have been deployed; they are working for 12 hours each. Drones and about 24 cameras are also being used. We hope that it will be caught soon."

Since the beginning of August, four people have been killed and several others injured in tiger attacks. Residents in the area are terrified as a result of the recent spate of attacks, underscoring the critical need for strong security and safety measures.

