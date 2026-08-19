‘I didn't expect this’: Zimbabwe man's experience of India's education system goes viral

New Delhi:

A Zimbabwean man who visited India for his education has initiated an online discussion as his views about his stay in India have gained the attention of social media users. His wholesome video has melted hearts online.

This man, Kalumba Mwale, has talked about his experience of travelling from his home country, Zimbabwe, to India for education purposes. He narrated in a video posted on Instagram that his life in India helped him change some of his assumptions.

‘What I thought was normal in Zimbabwe’

The story starts off with Mwale drawing parallels between what he used to consider normal and what he came across when he relocated to India. In the video, he reflects on some of the things he realised after being in the country for a while, stating that his experience in the country had made him view certain things differently than before.

He did not limit his comments to just classroom learning. He discussed issues like education, health care and food, calling the time he spent in India an experience that had debunked some of his misconceptions.

For someone coming from a different country, this is something that stands out because normal things become different to one’s eyes.

He came to India for education

Mwale’s relocation to India was mainly related to education.

Like most foreign students, Mwale came with the expectation of undergoing a substantial culture shock. Nevertheless, his experience was not similar to what he expected it to be.

Instead of feeling entirely displaced, he encountered parts of Indian culture which made him comfortable and ultimately changed his view about the nature of studying abroad.

One of the things that stuck in his mind when reflecting on his experience is that there are also international opportunities in countries that do not belong to the West. His experience in India, he said, made him rethink that assumption.

His experience goes beyond the classroom

While the viral conversation is centred around his views on education, Mwale's comments appear to be broader than academics alone.

Living in another country involves experiencing not only the educational system but also the cultural environment. Everything from the cuisine and health care to the way of socialising and daily life is what a study abroad experience can give you.

Apparently, for Mwale, India has been such an experience.

As seen from his story, international education can go in two ways. People can go to another country to be educated through a certain system, but can learn a lot more about that country and its culture.

Why the video is getting attention

Videos featuring foreigners sharing positive or unexpected experiences of India frequently attract attention online, but Mwale's story has a slightly different appeal.

It is not simply about visiting India as a tourist. He experienced the country as a student, which meant spending enough time here to form impressions based on everyday life rather than a short holiday.

His comments have therefore resonated with viewers who are curious about how India looks through the eyes of someone who did not grow up here.

The contrast between his expectations and what he eventually experienced has also made the video relatable beyond the education conversation.

A reminder that studying abroad can change your perspective

Moving to another country for education is often presented as a way to earn a degree or build a career. But the experience can also challenge assumptions that students may not even realise they have.

For Mwale, studying in India appears to have done exactly that.

His story suggests that international education is not necessarily about travelling from one country to another in search of a particular version of success. Sometimes, the experience of living somewhere completely different can change how you understand your own idea of what is "normal".

And perhaps that is what has made his video resonate online: he came to India to study, but ended up learning quite a bit about life outside the classroom too.

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