Russian influencer who slammed Rs 60 Mumbai pani puri says she was 'wrong' after seeing Dubai price

New Delhi:

A Russian influencer who recently drew attention online over the price of pani puri in Mumbai has now seemingly changed her tune. Irina Rudakova, a Russian model, actress and reality TV personality based in India, shared a follow-up video jokingly admitting that she may have been too harsh about paying Rs 60 for a plate of pani puri at Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market.

The 42-second clip, posted around three weeks after her original video, showed Rudakova at Terminal 1 in Dubai, where she came across a plate of pani puri priced at 42 UAE dirhams, or around Rs 1,096. The comparison prompted her to revisit her earlier complaint about the Mumbai price.

Russian influencer compares Mumbai and Dubai pani puri prices

In the latest video, Rudakova said, "Friends, I was wrong about the 60 rupees pani puri in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market. I complained a lot about it. Now I am at Terminal 1 in Dubai. Here pani puri costs 42 dirhams, which is Rs 1,096. Seeing this, I am now returning to Mumbai."

The clip followed her July 24 video, in which she visited Lokhandwala Market and asked a street vendor how much a plate of pani puri cost. When the vendor quoted Rs 60, Rudakova repeatedly reacted with surprise, saying "60 rupees, 60 rupees", while playfully questioning the price.

Her pani puri experience did not end with that reaction, though. In another video posted on August 1, Rudakova was seen tasting the snack herself. She revealed in the caption that she had actually enjoyed Mumbai's pani puri.

The latest comparison has since prompted amused reactions online, with social media users pointing out the stark difference between the price of the popular Indian street food in Mumbai and its much higher price at an international airport in Dubai.

About Irina Rudakova

Irina Rudakova is a Russian model, actress and dancer who moved to India at the age of 20 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

She gained recognition after winning Season 2 of Discovery Channel's adventure reality show "Reality Queens of the Jungle", taking home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

In 2024, Rudakova became the first foreign contestant to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi, appearing in the fifth season of the reality show. Her cheerful personality and attempts to speak Marathi earned her widespread popularity among viewers.

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