Woman offered double her salary to return to corporate job, shares 5 reasons why she didn't go back

New Delhi:

An Instagram user named Ria has shared why she turned down an offer from her former employer to return to her old corporate job, despite being offered double her previous salary. For her, the decision was less about the money and more about having control over her time, health and income.

Ria, whose Instagram profile describes her journey as being "From corporate to freedom", said she was in month 18 after leaving her job, with four income streams bringing in Rs 1.60 lakh a month. Her former company later reached out and offered her the same role for Rs 3.20 lakh a month. She said no.

In a video showing her relaxing with her dog at a scenic location, Ria posed the question, "Would you go back for double your salary? Here's why I wouldn't. 5 reasons."

Why Ria turned down double her salary

Ria said the decision was ultimately about ownership rather than the difference between Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 3.20 lakh. She listed five reasons for refusing to return to corporate work.

1. "My time is mine"

Ria said her corporate job had once taken control of her schedule, with 15-hour working days and little room for negotiation. Now, she said she works for five to eight focused hours and is usually done by 4pm.

"Money can't buy that back," she wrote, referring to the time and freedom she would give up by returning to her previous routine.

2. She doesn't want to return to burnout

Looking back at her 10 years in corporate work, Ria said she now sees how much she had normalised burnout.

"I was burning out and calling it ambition. Destroying myself and calling it dedication," she wrote.

For her, the higher salary would not be enough to make returning to that lifestyle worthwhile.

3. She doesn't want to ask for permission again

Ria also pointed to the everyday aspects of corporate work that she felt restricted her independence. She said she would once again have to ask for permission over things such as bathroom breaks, lunch, days off, when she could rest and where she worked.

"Money isn't freedom if someone else controls the terms," she wrote.

4. She doesn't want to depend on one income stream

Ria said she spent 10 years relying on a single company for her income. In her view, that meant one restructure, one bad quarter or one decision by someone else could leave her with "Rs 0".

She said she has since built four income streams so that her financial security is no longer dependent on a single employer.

"No single pay cheque is worth that risk," she wrote.

5. Her health matters more than the extra Rs 1.60 lakh

Ria also linked her decision to her experience with burnout, saying she was hospitalised because of it at 30.

"Rs 3.20 lakh doesn't undo that. Doesn't give me back the days I lost. Doesn't heal the burnout," she wrote.

She said her health is now the asset she prioritises, with everything else coming after it.

The real reason

Ria's final point was that the decision was not really about rejecting Rs 3.20 lakh in favour of Rs 1.60 lakh. She framed it as a choice between earning a salary on someone else's terms and having control over her own income.

"It's not about money. It's about ownership," she wrote.

She summed up the difference as: "Corporate Rs 3.20 lakh = someone else deciding how much I'm worth. 4 streams Rs 1.60 lakh = I decide."

Ria said she would not trade that sense of ownership for a pay cheque again. She added that two years earlier, she could not have imagined living this way, but she is now documenting the process and sharing how she built a life after leaving corporate work.

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