'Volcanoes, fire and fear': Pakistan student's science project shows 'day of qayamat' | WATCH A video from a Pakistani school has gone viral, showing a student presenting a ‘model of Qayamat’ instead of a science project. The clip has triggered widespread criticism online.

New Delhi:

A video from a school in Pakistan has spread rapidly on social media, showing a student explaining his ‘model of Qayamat’, the Day of Judgment. Instead of presenting a science or technology model, the student describes scenes of destruction, fire, and chaos that he says will happen at the end of the world.

In the video, the student says, “This is the scene of the Day of Judgment. You can see fire raining from the sea, the sun will turn black, and sunlight will disappear.” He goes on to describe, “There will be destruction everywhere, buildings will burn, stars will fall to the ground, and the earth will split open. This will be the beginning of Qayamat.”

Watch the viral video

Social media users hit out at Pakistan’s education system

The video quickly caught attention online, drawing sharp reactions from viewers. A note attached to the clip read, “Fear-based religious projects going viral from Pakistan schools raise serious questions about academic priorities.” Many users criticised the project for promoting fear instead of curiosity and learning. One commenter wrote, “Storytelling is always easier than understanding science.”

Another mocked the presentation, saying, “On the Day of Qayamat, such neon lights will shine.” Some users pointed out the student’s lack of scientific understanding, noting that “falling stars” show poor grasp of astronomy. One viewer commented, “If brainwashing had a face, this would be it.” Another asked, “Why do they always romanticise death and destruction instead of teaching innovation?”

The viral clip has reignited discussions about the direction of Pakistan’s education system. One user wrote, “When children should be learning about science and technology, they are being taught fear and negativity.”

This is not the first time Pakistan’s education system has faced scrutiny. Earlier, reports surfaced that school textbooks in Pakistan contained biased chapters on India, describing it as an “arrogant nation” and accusing Hindus and Sikhs of atrocities during the Kashmir conflict.