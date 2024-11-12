Viral video shows women as 'live mannequins' on treadmills in China mall, sparks debate | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X People took videos and shared them on social media.

A video posted online of female models walking on treadmills in front of a designer shop in China has gone viral and surprised many netizens. The video, which has racked up millions of views, shows real-life models walking on treadmills as they showcase the latest fashion collections, replacing the traditional mannequins usually seen in store windows.

The marketing strategy was implemented outdoors in front of the ITIB store. The models walked in with the same seriousness and professionalism as a runway model while customers exuded excitement, snapping pictures and even staring at the live models on display. There have been many responses to the video, including that the marketing and fashion displayed in the store is quite imaginative.

In the ideology of the store, substituting mannequins with live models walking on treadmills is aimed at allowing the customers to appreciate the fit and movement of the clothes on a real person. “A Chinese retail chain has swapped traditional mannequins for real women walking on treadmills, wearing their clothes. They believe this helps customers see how the garments fit and move on a person,” says the video’s caption.

Mixed reactions: Amusement and criticism

While the stunt has undoubtedly drawn attention, it has also sparked controversy. Some netizens have reacted humorously, with one person commenting, "Not a bad hustle if you’re looking for some extra cash... and it keeps you fit too!" Others have found the whole scenario unsettling, questioning the ethics of having women walk on treadmills for long hours in the name of advertising.

One comment raised concerns about the physical strain, asking, "I can’t help but think about how sore her feet must be. Considering regular mannequins are readily available, why resort to this?" Another user expressed safety concerns, saying, "What happens when they trip? No guardrail or anything, falling from a raised platform. Oh, you know I’m getting old when I see this and just think of safety."

Global trends

This strange trend of replacing mannequins with live models is not confined to the borders of China. A similar stunt was staged in Dubai at the beginning of the year, where a shopping outlet positioned a model in addition to its standard mannequins in the Dubai Festival City Mall. The model changed her stance in front of interested consumers while making herself the living model of fashion that the mall displayed. As expected, the act provoked sharp criticism, with some people appreciating the imagination and some calling it inhumane.

The business of attention

Nevertheless, the use of real-life models such as mannequins is a fashionable practice that retail shops are increasingly embracing. In an era where companies are doing all they can to be innovative in how they engage consumers, such actions ensure the business is noticed either for good or bad. For certain retail outlets, it is better to create controversy to capture the target market especially when it is over-saturated.

As the video incessantly plays online, the issue relating to the use of live displays in the shops will be debated for ethical and practical reasons. This, however, can be interpreted both as a mass marketing technique and as one more way of enslaving women for business purposes. One thing can be surmised for certain – the whole ‘live mannequins’ concept is extending the traditional boundaries of retail advertising and is stimulating worldwide discussions concerning consumerism, body image, and work culture ethics.