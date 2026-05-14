Nanhe Miyan, who flew with tin shed during Bareilly storm, now shares what happened

New Delhi:

A powerful cyclonic storm that swept across Bareilly on Wednesday afternoon left behind widespread destruction and panic across the city as well as nearby rural areas. Strong winds and sudden rain hit so quickly that many people barely had time to react.

Trees were uprooted in several localities, electricity poles collapsed and multiple structures suffered damage during the storm. But amid all the chaos, one incident in particular shocked people after a video of it began spreading rapidly across social media.

Man seen flying in air with tin shed during Bareilly storm

The injured man, identified as Nanhe Miyan, was reportedly present at an under-construction marriage hall when the storm intensified suddenly.

According to eyewitnesses, strong winds began tearing apart a large tin shed installed at the site. People nearby started running for safety, but Nanhe allegedly grabbed onto a rope attached to the structure in an attempt to protect himself.

Within seconds, the powerful wind uprooted the entire shed.

People watching nearby reportedly screamed as the tin structure, along with Nanhe, was lifted several feet into the air during the storm. A video circulating online appears to show the moment the shed rises suddenly while the man hangs from it mid-air before eventually falling at some distance.

Witnesses claimed the winds were so intense that the entire structure was ripped away almost instantly.

Injured man suffered fractures and multiple injuries

According to local reports, Nanhe later fell into a maize field after being carried through the air.

He suffered a fractured arm along with injuries to different parts of his body. People nearby immediately rushed him to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

The incident has left many residents shaken, with several locals saying they had never witnessed such a frightening storm before in their lives.

Nanhe Miyan recalls terrifying moment

Speaking about the incident later, Nanhe said he had grabbed the rope attached to the tin shed just before the structure was blown away by the storm.

He claimed the strong winds lifted him nearly 40 feet into the air.

According to him, one or two other people were also present there and fell during the chaos. Nanhe said he eventually landed inside a maize field and initially had no idea where he had fallen.

He explained that when he regained awareness, he realised he was lying in the field before being taken to hospital for treatment. He confirmed that one of his hands had suffered a fracture and that doctors were continuing treatment.

SDM says government assistance will be provided

Reacting to the viral incident, the SDM said officials had seen the video showing a man being swept into the air during the storm.

The officer said authorities later identified the injured person as Nanhe and confirmed that he was admitted to hospital. The SDM also stated that officials had visited him and assured that whatever assistance could be provided from the government side would be given.

Report by: Vikas Sahani

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