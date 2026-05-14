Uber CEO takes Delhi Metro instead of cab, internet jokes capital’s traffic ‘humbled’ him

New Delhi:

Delhi traffic has frustrated office-goers, tourists and cab passengers for years. Now, apparently, it has also convinced the CEO of Uber to take the metro instead.

A video showing Dara Khosrowshahi travelling through the Delhi Metro has gone viral online, mostly because people found the situation unintentionally hilarious. Many joked that if even the head of Uber is avoiding road traffic during peak hours, that probably says everything about commuting in the capital.

Uber CEO spotted travelling by Delhi Metro

Khosrowshahi shared moments from his Delhi Metro ride while travelling to Jor Bagh and described the experience as “fast, affordable and reliable”.

The Uber chief was seen walking through metro stations, travelling inside the coach and interacting casually with people around him. Dressed in a traditional “Modi jacket”, he blended into the crowd far more easily than most people would expect from the head of a global tech company.

The entire visit felt surprisingly low-key. No dramatic corporate setup. No heavily controlled visuals. Just a metro ride during Delhi rush hour.

Posting about the experience online, he also highlighted Uber’s growing integration with metro services in India.

“More than 10 million metro rides have been booked on the Uber app in India already—with a big shout out to Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) for helping unlock this vision at scale,” he wrote.

In May 2025, Uber had announced a common ticketing system for passengers using Delhi Metro services.

Internet jokes that Delhi traffic defeated Uber itself

Social media users reacted almost instantly after the photos and videos began circulating online.

A large number of people joked that Delhi traffic had finally “humbled” the Uber CEO into becoming a metro commuter himself.

Others appreciated the fact that Khosrowshahi openly praised public transport infrastructure instead of treating it as competition to ride-hailing apps.

Some users also pointed out that the moment quietly reflected how commuting actually works in Indian cities. Most people rely on a mix of metros, autos, buses, cabs and walking every single day just to survive peak-hour travel.

And honestly, that part probably felt the most relatable online.

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