Lucknow man takes dog for a walk while riding scooter, viral video sparks reactions | Watch

New Delhi:

A man from Lucknow has gone viral after being spotted taking his dog for a walk in a way that left social media users doing a double take. The unusual scene showed him riding a scooter while his dog walked alongside on a leash, creating a moment that many viewers found equal parts funny and confusing.

The clip was shared by Instagram user Adhyayan Pandey and quickly began attracting attention online. While some people laughed at the creative approach to dog walking, others pointed out that the video also raised a few safety concerns.

Lucknow man takes dog for a walk while riding scooter

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen riding a scooter at a slow pace while holding his dog's leash in one hand.

The dog walks steadily beside the vehicle as the pair move along a footpath. What caught people's attention was the fact that the owner was not walking at all. Instead, he appeared perfectly comfortable sitting on the scooter and cruising along while the dog got its exercise.

The entire setup looked so effortless that the man seemed completely unfazed by it, carrying on as though it was a perfectly normal way to take a pet out for a stroll.

However, some viewers also noticed that the scooter was being ridden on a pedestrian footpath. The rider was not seen wearing a helmet either, and he appeared to be steering with one hand while holding the leash with the other.

The video was posted with the caption: "People are now walking their dogs with scooters."

Watch the video here:

Social media reacts to viral video

The clip quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, ranging from amusement to criticism.

Some social media users questioned whether the moment should be viewed as funny at all, pointing to road safety concerns. Several commenters highlighted the lack of a helmet, the one-handed driving and the fact that the scooter was being ridden on a footpath meant for pedestrians.

Others took a lighter approach. A number of users joked that such an unusual sight could happen "only happen in Lucknow", playfully linking the city's relaxed vibe and nawabi reputation to the bizarre dog-walking method.

A few commenters came up with their own interpretation of the scene altogether. According to them, people had got it backwards. They joked that it did not look like the man was taking the dog for a walk. Instead, it looked like the dog was the one taking the man for a ride.

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