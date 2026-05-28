'Not all 92-year-olds want khichdi': Grandmother enjoys pizza and cold drink in adorable video | Watch

New Delhi:

Grandparents usually spend years feeding everyone else first. Homemade food, extra snacks, random treats you did not ask for but somehow still ate. It is almost a universal experience. So when the roles reverse and grandchildren start pampering them instead, the internet tends to melt a little.

A wholesome video doing exactly that is now making people emotional online. Shared by the Instagram page @viewsandbrewsss, the clip shows a granddaughter treating her 92-year-old grandmother to pizza and a cold drink. Nothing dramatic really. Just a very happy grandmother enjoying her food. But honestly, that was enough.

92-year-old grandmother enjoys pizza and Coke Zero in viral video

The video was shared with the caption, "My Aaji is a certified pizza lover. Not all 92-year-olds want khichdi @dominos_india."

And judging by the clip, that statement seems completely accurate.

Right at the beginning of the video, the grandmother can be heard asking for pizza and Thums Up. But while she asked for Thums Up, the granddaughter had actually ordered a Coke Zero for her.

The elderly woman is then seen happily enjoying slices of pizza while sipping her drink with complete excitement. Her expressions throughout the clip are what really made people stop scrolling. Relaxed, cheerful and genuinely thrilled about the food in front of her. Very childlike in the sweetest possible way.

There is no over-the-top setup in the video either. Just a simple moment between family members that somehow reminded thousands of people of their own dadi or nani almost instantly.

Internet says the video reminded them of their own grandparents

The comments section quickly filled with emotional reactions and nostalgic stories from users remembering similar moments with their grandparents.

Many people shared memories of feeding Maggi, pizza or cold drinks to their nani or dadi during childhood visits. Others admitted the clip unexpectedly made them emotional because it brought back memories of grandparents they had lost.

One person commented, "I love this generation of kids feeding their grandparents"

Another user wrote, "I remember my Aaji (Nani) used to ask for Maggie. She passed away 16 years ago. this makes me so emotional."

Someone else shared, "Reminded me of my dadi. So wholesome."

One comment read, "Mine was a big pizza lover too! She would even offer to pay for it just so that we would order! And then we'd enjoy it together while my mom would be upset by it all."

Another person joked, "For Ajji's all cold drink name is "thumps up"."

One user also added, "Lucky are those who get to experience this moment."

Even Domino's Pizza joined the comments section and wrote, "I've seen my future and it looks bright"

The video clearly struck a nerve online. Mostly because it captured something very ordinary and very familiar at the same time. Food, grandparents and tiny moments people do not realise they will miss one day.

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