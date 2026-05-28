'You have to take some munchies': IndiGo flyer says she was denied 'just coffee' on flight, airline responds

New Delhi:

A passenger's post about being unable to order "just coffee" on an IndiGo flight has unexpectedly turned into a full internet debate about airline snack policies. What started as a fairly simple complaint about an in-flight beverage somehow spiralled into discussions about combo pricing, upselling and whether airlines should really be deciding what passengers are allowed to snack on with their coffee.

The issue surfaced after X user Ritu Joon shared her recent experience aboard an IndiGo flight. According to her, she was told she could not order coffee by itself and would need to purchase snacks alongside it. The post quickly picked up attention online, especially among frequent flyers who claimed they had noticed the same thing during recent journeys.

Passenger says IndiGo did not allow her to order only coffee

Sharing the incident on X, Ritu explained that she usually orders coffee during flights to help herself stay awake while travelling.

"Whenever I travel by flight, I usually order coffee to avoid feeling sleepy. But yesterday, something strange happened," she wrote.

According to the passenger, the situation became confusing after she placed her order.

"I ordered a coffee, and the air hostess asked, 'Which munchies would you like with it?' I said, 'Just coffee is fine.' But she replied, 'You can't order only coffee, you have to take some munchies with it,'" Ritu shared.

She also questioned whether this was a newly introduced rule.

"I was surprised. Since when did ordering a simple coffee require a compulsory side snack too? Is this something new I am not aware of?" she added.

The post included a photo showing a cup of coffee alongside a snack box served during the flight.

Take a look below:

IndiGo explains its updated in-flight snack policy

The viral post eventually received a response from IndiGo itself.

Replying to the passenger online, the airline clarified that the beverage service had been revamped and was now linked with snack purchases as part of its onboard offerings.

"We would like to inform you that we have revamped our services, and our complimentary beverage service is offered alongside any snack order. This is part of our commitment to providing an enhanced in-flight experience for all our customers. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you on your next journey with us," the airline wrote.

Ritu later responded to the clarification as well.

"Thanks for the clarification. I hope you take the feedback into consideration and allow passengers to order just coffee without compulsory munchies in the future," she replied.

Social media users share mixed reactions

The discussion soon spread across social media, where users appeared fairly divided over the policy.

Several people claimed they had experienced the same thing while travelling with IndiGo in recent months.

One user wrote, "Yes. These guys have started this combo thing. I experienced it too last time."

Another commented, "The airline is just trying to force an upsell into high-margin products. Coffee has lower margins, snacks don't. Same logic as movie theatres pushing popcorn combos. And forcing passengers to buy munchies with coffee is absurd and illegal."

A third user added, "It's been quite a norm from Indigo for sometimes. They don't sell coffee separately!"

Meanwhile, some frequent flyers said the policy was not entirely new.

"Indigo has been offering this combo for over 2 yrs now.. if you are new to flights with Indigo then a surprise to you but it's usual for frequent flyers like me...You can choose any drink(hot/cold) with a side snack(cashew/almond/cookie)," one person wrote.

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