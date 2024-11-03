'Legendary' Crocodile, Cassius, passes away at 110 in Australian wildlife sanctuary

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS assius had become a popular tourist attraction at his home in Green Island, Australia, in the Great Barrier Reef

Cassius, the world’s largest crocodile in captivity, passed away this week at the remarkable age of over 110, as confirmed by Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat. The massive saltwater crocodile, which had been under the sanctuary's care since 1987, was well-known for his formidable size and status as a global record-holder.

Stretching over 5.48 meters (18 feet) and weighing in at more than a ton, Cassius had held the Guinness World Record as the largest crocodile in captivity. He had been in declining health since mid-October, according to a post shared on social media by the sanctuary, located on Green Island near Cairns in Queensland.

“Cassius was very old and believed to have lived far beyond the typical lifespan of a wild crocodile,” the post noted. “He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts.”

Cassius was transported from Australia’s Northern Territory to the sanctuary in the 1980s after he was captured. Known for his reputation as a fierce predator in the wild, Cassius reportedly had a history of catching cattle and even damaging boat propellers. He was eventually brought to the sanctuary by its founder, George Craig, who became his longtime caretaker and friend.

Craig acquired Cassius in 1987 and remained close to him for more than 37 years. “He brought joy and companionship to his best mate George,” the sanctuary wrote in its tribute. After Craig moved to Cairns last month, Cassius’s health began to rapidly deteriorate.

Cassius rose to global fame in 2011 when he claimed the Guinness World Record, following the death of Lolong, a 6.17-meter (20 feet, 3 inches) crocodile from the Philippines. For decades, Cassius fascinated tourists and researchers alike, serving as a reminder of the remarkable longevity and resilience of saltwater crocodiles.

In their tribute, the sanctuary extended gratitude to all those who visited Cassius over the years. “Thank you to everyone who offered kindness to Cassius,” the post said, acknowledging that the sanctuary would operate on a limited schedule over the coming days as they honor his memory.

Cassius’s legacy will be remembered not only for his record-breaking size but also for his enduring bond with the sanctuary that gave him a home for nearly four decades.