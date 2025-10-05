Inside Japan's bullet train washrooms: Spacious, high-tech and spotlessly clean | WATCH A viral video showcasing the spacious, ultra-modern washrooms on a Japanese bullet train is challenging common perceptions about train toilets

New Delhi:

Train washrooms often bring to mind images of cramped, uninviting spaces best avoided whenever possible. However, a viral video shared on X by a passenger aboard a Japanese bullet train has completely flipped this stereotype. The footage reveals a washroom that’s not only spacious but also outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and immaculate cleanliness.

High-tech features and thoughtful design

The video begins with the passenger entering the restroom to reveal a large, well-lit space featuring modern fixtures and high-end technology. The washroom boasts western-style toilets with electronic bidet functions, heated seats, and built-in air dryers. A dedicated sink area includes soap dispensers, hand dryers, and mirrors, emphasizing hygiene and user convenience.

Further enhancing accessibility, the washrooms are equipped with automatic doors, ensuring ease of use for all passengers, including those with mobility challenges. These thoughtful details showcase why Japan remains a global leader in public transport infrastructure.

Netizens react

The viral clip has ignited conversations across social media, with users comparing the cleanliness and design of Japanese train washrooms to those in other countries. While some praised India’s train toilets for their cleanliness, others highlighted the need for better civic sense and social responsibility when it comes to public property maintenance.

One comment summed it up: “It is all about civic sense and social manners... Indians are ill-mannered with no civic sense and no social responsibilities.” This conversation underscores how infrastructure alone is not enough without public cooperation.

