Indian man regrets giving up citizenship to move to Canada, now wants to return — here's why The post has sparked debate online about the challenges and realities of returning to India, highlighting broader issues of identity, belonging, and the migrant experience.

New Delhi:

In a thought-provoking post that has stirred debate across online communities, a Canada-based Reddit user — who recently renounced Indian citizenship to become a Canadian citizen — expressed deep regret over their decision, citing what they perceive as a growing wave of anti-India sentiment in the country. The user, who made the transition to Canadian citizenship approximately 18 months ago, is now seriously contemplating a permanent move back to India.

The post, titled "Canadian citizen, considering moving back to India forever", captured widespread attention. "I feel like taking Canadian citizenship was the biggest mistake of my life," the user wrote. "The anti-Indian sentiment I sense here is only getting worse." Seeking practical advice, they asked for guidance from individuals holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status who had successfully relocated to India for work or life.

Mixed reactions online

The emotional post triggered a flurry of responses ranging from empathy to caution. Some users offered support, recounting similar experiences, while others urged a realistic assessment of life and work in India.

One user, also a recent Canadian citizen of Indian origin, shared: "I'm moving back to India soon, not because of racism, but to focus on my health. Personally, I haven’t experienced much discrimination. In fact, when I reported a colleague for discriminatory behaviour, my employer supported me and took swift action. There are good and bad people everywhere — we shouldn’t generalise."

However, another Redditor sounded a note of caution about returning to India, especially without financial stability: "The corporate work culture in India can be very toxic. Many people who move back do so with substantial savings and withdraw around 4% per year from investments. That way, they enjoy India without needing to deal with daily work stress."

Yet another commenter, reflecting on the emotional aspect of the situation, wrote: "Hang in there, man. If you've worked in India before, you’ll know how to handle the system. If not, be prepared for a steep learning curve. Remember, the grass always seems greener where it's fertilised — managing expectations is key."

Not an isolated incident

This incident is part of a growing trend of Indian-origin individuals abroad expressing disenchantment with life overseas, whether due to cultural disconnect, racism, or a longing for home.

Earlier this year, a viral video by an Indian expat in Ireland sparked heated discussions after he urged fellow migrants to “adjust to Irish culture” rather than form isolated communities. While some praised his message, others argued he was unfairly criticising fellow Indians abroad.

Similarly, in Australia, a handful of Indian immigrants have recently voiced concerns about the increasing politicisation of diaspora communities, particularly around India-related issues such as nationalism and religion. These sentiments have occasionally led to tensions at public events and temples, further complicating the diaspora experience.

The legal and social challenge of returning

Returning to India after giving up citizenship poses significant legal and social challenges, as OCI holders do not enjoy full rights like voting, holding public office, or owning agricultural land. Additionally, adapting to India's work culture, bureaucracy, and infrastructure can be difficult. Despite these hurdles, many are drawn back by nostalgia, family ties, or dissatisfaction with life abroad. This growing trend reflects broader questions of identity, belonging, and the migrant experience, as more Indian-origin individuals reassess their choices amidst shifting global and societal dynamics. The Reddit user’s story, while personal, echoes the sentiments of thousands navigating life between two worlds.