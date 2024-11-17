Gujarat man walks into his own memorial service, leaves family and cops stunned

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In a tale so bizarre it could rival the plot of a soap opera, a man from Gujarat stunned his family, friends, and the local police by walking into his own memorial service after being presumed dead for nearly two weeks. Talk about making an entrance!

Forty-three-year-old Brijesh "Pintu" Suthar, who had been missing since October 27, was thought to have met a tragic end after a body was found near Sabarmati Bridge. His family, desperate for answers, identified the decomposed corpse as Brijesh’s, and on November 14, they held a prayer meeting to remember their lost son. But just as they gathered in mourning, the unthinkable happened—Brijesh strolled into the ceremony, alive and well, leaving everyone’s jaws on the floor.

“I couldn't believe my eyes. I thought I was seeing a ghost," said a family member who asked to remain anonymous (probably because they were still in shock). “We searched everywhere for him. His phone was off, the cops showed us a body, and we mistakenly thought it was him. Then, there he was, right in front of us!”

The saga began on October 27 when Brijesh, reportedly struggling with mental health issues and financial stress from his stock market ventures, went missing. Days turned into weeks with no sign of him, prompting his family to file a missing persons report. Then, on November 10, the police found an unidentified decomposed body near the Sabarmati Bridge. The family, upon viewing the body, mistakenly identified it as Brijesh, based on its physique.

The family performed the last rites, believing they had laid their loved one to rest. But at the memorial service, just as they were making peace with their grief, Brijesh appeared, much to the shock of everyone present.

Police, too, are scratching their heads. “We confirmed that the body was unclaimed and had gone through a post-mortem before being handed to the family," said a spokesperson. "Now, we're left asking, whose body did they cremate?”

While the Suthar family tries to process the shock of having lost and then found Brijesh, authorities are reopening the investigation into the body that was misidentified. The big question now is: Who was that body, and where is its family?

For now, the mystery remains unsolved, but one thing’s for certain: Brijesh’s unexpected reappearance is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "life after death."

“Maybe I should have just stayed at home," Brijesh joked, still trying to wrap his mind around the situation. "But then again, I didn’t want to miss the free food.”