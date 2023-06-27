Here's why Google shows heads in the freezer when searched 241553903

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Head in freezer

The Internet is a bizarre space and it keeps the world entertained with its unusual stints. If you are an avid internet user, you must have come across the number 241543903. When searched on Google, the number will show you pictures of the head in the freezer.

This result has baffled millions across the globe. Let's take a look at why a Google search for 241553903 shows head-in freezer photos.

What does the code 241543903 mean?

This numerical keyword went viral in 2019 across Japan and Brazil. The code has been created from a combination of numbers those of the refrigerator serial numbers and the bar codes on frozen soba noddles and edamame packets stored in the freezer.

All about the 241543903 meme?

It is believed that a New York-based artist David Horvitz was the first person to share a head in the freezer photo on his SanPedroGlueSticks Flickr account and titled the photo, 241543903. Later, a numeric sequence identical to his number became popular on Tumblr wherein users were asked to post photos with two instructions—take a picture of your head in a freezer and post the picture on the internet.

Speaking about the storm on social media, Horvitz in an interview said the idea came after he suggested his sick friend to put her head in a freezer to feel better.

After the trend on Tumblr, internet users started sharing pictures of their heads in a freezer.

