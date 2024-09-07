Ganpati on Tejas: Mumbai family installs fighter jet model as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X (SCREENGRAB) Mumbai family installs Tejas fighter jet model as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

People in India and across the world are celebrating the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with full zeal and fervour. The festival is enthusiastically celebrated in Maharashtra and other parts of the nation in which families keep the idols of Lord Ganpati in their houses, societies and in pandals. The decorations of pandals and creative displays have only added to the excitement every year. In one such creative display, a family, residing in Mumbai's Santa Cruz has installed Bhagwan Ganpati idol on a Tejas fighter jet model as part of the Chaturthi celebration.

Tejas-borne 'Bappa' has become a centre of attraction for people in nearby areas as people praise the idea and creativity. Behind the idol is a screen with visuals of real Tejas scaling the skies. The background is also designed as sky embellished with a few small jet models and lighting. Notably, Tejas is an indigenous multi-role lightweight fighter aircraft manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL). The aircraft has significantly augmented the defence capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

Nonetheless, Mumbai is famous for its big pandals and grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The most famous among them is Lalbaugcha Raja. Organised by Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, it has been the most prominent pandal in the festival since 1934.

The 10-day Ganesh Utsav, which honours the birth of Lord Ganesha, will take place from September 7 to September 16 this year. The festival will feature grand processions, elaborate rituals, cultural performances, and colourful festivities throughout Mumbai and other parts of the state. Temples and mandals are being adorned with intricate decorations, while households across the region prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.

(With PTI Inputs)

