Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 140-year-old sweet shop prepares 500 kg 'laddu' for Ganpati Bappa in Kolkata | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sweet shop prepares 500 kg 'laddu' in Kolkata | WATCH VIDEO.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a sweet shop in Bhawanipore area of West Bengal's Kolkata prepared a giant size 500 kg 'laddu' today (September 7).

Owner of the shop, Priyanka Malik said, "Our festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi. So, this is a very auspicious day, we try something new every year. Our shop is almost 140 years old. We have prepared this 500-kg laddu on Ganesh Chaturthi. We will offer this to Lord Ganesh."

Know more about Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on September 7 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence. The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Thursday.

It is celebrated with much fervour across the country, with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

Clay Ganesha idols are gaining more popularity with each passing year in India, as part of initiatives to promote greener celebrations.

10-day Ganeshotsav begins across parts of India

The 10-day Ganapati festival kicked off amid enthusiasm and cheers in parts of India on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Mumbaikars are geared up to worship the God of Knowledge with the erection of big pandals depicting messages for development and peace.

The state government has directed the divisional commissioners, district collectors and police authorities to keep a close vigil for incident-free celebrations across the state. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed in Greater Mumbai while over 6,000 in the adjoining Thane Commissionerate area.

According to the police sources, nearly 3,000 mandals and lakhs of households in Greater Mumbai are celebrating the Ganeshotsav while over 1.60 lakh households and 1.043 mandals are celebrating in Thane and Kalyan.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in an advisory has appealed to the people to take care of stingray and jellyfish bites during Ganesh festival idol immersions. This was necessary as hundreds of big idols are immersed in the Arabian Sea.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performs puja at his residence

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after performing a traditional puja of the Ganapati at his official residence Varsha, wished the citizens of Maharashtra and prayed that everyone will get wisdom and the Ganesha brings happiness, contentment and prosperity.

“Social and religious harmony is the focal point of Maharashtra. Therefore, let's try to further strengthen the love and respect. Every Ganoshotsav brings a new energy, inspiration and enthusiasm. An auspicious and holy atmosphere is created everywhere. Ganeshotsav is a glimpse of the great culture of Maharashtra. The whole world is paying attention to Maharashtra. During this period, not only in Maharashtra but also in the country and abroad, Marathi people are enthusiastic,” he said.

“This year, there has been very good rain in all parts of the state, due to which there is enthusiasm among the farmers. In some places, the crops have been damaged due to heavy rains but the government is completely with the farmers’ rights. All help will be provided,” he assured.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to keep in mind the social commitment while celebrating the Ganapati festival. “Reach out to the needy. Give them a helping hand. Let us try to reach them with education, health as well as various types of services and assistance,” he said.

Shinde called upon the people to take care of the environment saying that adequate attention be paid to the preservation of nature.