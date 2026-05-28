Employee pranks coworkers with lemon juice served as prasad, their reactions are unmissable | Watch

New Delhi:

Office pranks usually fall into two categories. Either painfully unfunny or so harmlessly stupid that everyone ends up laughing anyway. This one clearly landed in the second category. Mostly because the reactions were impossible to fake.

A video from an office has now gone viral after an employee managed to trick his coworkers into drinking plain lemon juice by offering it to them the way prasad is usually distributed. The clip, shared on the official Instagram account of Team Baby Organo, has been getting attention online for the mix of confusion, shock and pure betrayal visible on people's faces seconds after tasting it.

Office prank involving lemon juice goes viral

In the now-viral clip, the employee can be seen walking around the office carrying spoonfuls of lemon juice and offering them to coworkers one by one.

The setup looked convincing enough.

Because the lemon juice was being offered in a manner similar to prasad, several employees politely extended their hands and accepted it without questioning what exactly they were about to consume.

Most of them probably expected something sweet.

That assumption lasted barely a second.

The moment the lemon juice hit, reactions across the office changed instantly. Several employees visibly scrunched up their faces as the sourness kicked in, while others froze mid-expression looking completely betrayed by the situation unfolding in front of them.

One or two coworkers appeared genuinely stunned for a moment, almost like their brains needed a quick restart to process what had just happened.

At the same time, a few people surprisingly handled the prank without much reaction at all.

Others, however, simply stared directly at the prankster with expressions that strongly suggested workplace trust had been permanently damaged.

The video was posted with the caption: "Nimbu ka swaad pada sab pe bhari" (The taste of lemon was too overwhelming for everyone).

Watch the video here:

Internet reacts to the hilarious office prank

Social media users seemed thoroughly entertained by the clip and especially by the different reactions across the office.

Several commenters joked that one employee looked moments away from physically confronting the prankster after tasting the lemon juice, with users saying his expression gave full "throw hands immediately" energy.

Others compared the reactions to a complete "software reset," describing the sudden facial expressions as the exact involuntary reaction most people have after unexpectedly tasting something extremely sour.

Some users also joked about the prankster's future at the company, saying this looked exactly like the kind of behaviour someone pulls on their "last working day" before disappearing from office WhatsApp groups forever.

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