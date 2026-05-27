'Bhaiya thoda aur kam karo na': Little girl's adorable bargaining with litchi seller goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

The internet loves chaotic arguments and dramatic viral moments, but every once in a while, a simple wholesome interaction quietly takes over social media instead. Usually involving kids. Because children somehow manage to say things with complete honesty and zero filter, which makes even ordinary situations unexpectedly funny.

That is exactly what happened after a video featuring a little girl bargaining with a fruit seller over the price of litchis started circulating online. The clip was shared by the Instagram account Papa ki Princess Kiara, which is known for posting cute father-daughter moments and playful family interactions.

Little girl bargains for cheaper litchis in viral video

In the now-viral clip, young Kiara can be seen sitting inside the backseat of a car while speaking to a fruit seller standing outside.

Looking completely serious about the negotiation, she tells the vendor, "Just because we're sitting in a car doesn't mean we have a lot of money to spend," while trying to convince him to lower the price of litchis.

The fruit seller, meanwhile, appears thoroughly entertained throughout the conversation.

As the exchange continues, Kiara repeatedly asks him to reduce the price, politely saying "please" multiple times while insisting that nobody sells litchis at such expensive rates.

At one point, she again explains that her family does not have too much money to spend on fruits.

What really makes the clip work is how seriously she presents her argument.

No hesitation. No laughing halfway through. Just full bargaining mode.

The fruit seller continues smiling warmly while listening to her determined reasoning.

The video was shared online with the caption, "Cutest bargaining unlocked."

Internet calls the interaction adorable and wholesome

The clip quickly picked up attention online, with many people joking that the little girl's negotiation skills seemed far stronger than theirs.

Several users humorously admitted they would probably pay full price immediately in the same situation while Kiara was confidently negotiating like a seasoned shopper.

Some commenters also stepped in to clarify that the interaction was mainly playful and meant to make the fruit seller laugh. According to users discussing the clip, the family eventually paid the full amount for the fruits.

Others urged people not to overanalyse the moment and simply enjoy it for what it was.

A small, funny interaction that made people smile for a few seconds online.

Many viewers also praised both sides of the exchange, pointing out how the fruit seller remained patient, cheerful and fully involved in the conversation while Kiara stayed completely committed to her bargaining mission from beginning to end.

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