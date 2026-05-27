Terrifying! White SUV swept into raging river after bridge suddenly collapses in China | Watch

New Delhi:

A shocking eyewitness video from Xiaogan in China's Hubei province is drawing attention online after capturing the exact moment a white SUV fell into a fast-flowing river when a section of a damaged bridge suddenly collapsed beneath it.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday, May 25, during wet weather conditions in the area. What makes the clip especially unsettling is how quiet and still everything looks at first. There are no crowds, no visible traffic build-up, no loud chaos. Just a single white SUV sitting near a broken stretch of road with rain continuing to fall around it.

Eyewitness captures SUV falling after bridge gives way

The viral footage was reportedly recorded by a bystander standing some distance away from the damaged bridge.

In the clip, the white SUV appears stranded near the edge of a visibly collapsed section of road. The bridge itself already seems partially broken, with a massive gap cutting through the middle while muddy river water rushes below.

For a few tense seconds, the vehicle remains stationary near the unstable edge.

Then suddenly, the remaining section underneath the SUV gives way.

The vehicle immediately plunges downward into the fast-moving river as people nearby react in shock.

The rain-soaked road surface and flowing brown water below make the visuals feel even more dramatic.

The exact condition of the occupants inside the SUV was not immediately clear from the footage circulating online.

The isolated visuals made the clip spread quickly online

Videos involving bridge collapses or sudden infrastructure failures often spread rapidly online because of how unexpectedly everything unfolds.

But viewers online particularly reacted to the Xiaogan clip because the entire scene feels strangely empty and isolated.

There is only one vehicle visible. No visible rescue teams yet. No traffic surrounding it. Just a damaged bridge, heavy water flow and a white SUV balancing dangerously close to the edge before the structure suddenly gives way.

Many people online described the footage as tense and difficult to watch precisely because the collapse happens so abruptly.

The incident has once again triggered discussions online around road safety, ageing infrastructure and the risks posed by weakened structures during periods of heavy rain or flooding.

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