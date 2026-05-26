Passenger marked 'Absent' despite confirmed ticket, heated argument with TTE goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

Train journeys in India already come with enough unpredictability. Delays, waiting lists, coach confusion, random seat changes. Stuff happens. But for one passenger, things reportedly became far more frustrating after he was marked "Absent" despite holding a confirmed ticket and physically being inside the train.

The incident, now going viral online through a widely shared video, shows a heated argument between a passenger and a TTE over a confirmed seat that had allegedly been reassigned after the system marked the traveller absent. What really grabbed attention online, though, was the TTE's blunt response during the confrontation: "I marked you absent. Don't question me."

Passenger questions why he was marked absent despite confirmed ticket

In the viral clip, the passenger repeatedly shows his confirmed ticket while questioning the TTE.

"How did you mark me absent? Look, this is my valid ticket," the passenger says in the video.

The TTE initially responds calmly and says, "We understand what you're saying, but even if we try updating it in the system now, it won't accept it."

Soon after, another passenger joins the conversation and asks the TTE, "Then at least explain why he was marked absent?"

That is when the exchange becomes tense.

The TTE replies sharply, saying, "I marked him absent. Don't ask me about it."

When the passenger further asks, "Why did the railway mark me absent?", the TTE responds, "The railway didn't do it. Some other person did."

The passenger then questions how someone can be marked absent despite being physically present with a valid ticket.

To this, the TTE says, "This is the system. How are you going to fix the system?"

TTE says the issue is beyond his authority

The argument continues through the video, with the TTE repeatedly asking the passenger to file an official complaint instead.

According to the TTE, the administration would respond to the passenger's concerns later.

But the traveller refuses to leave the seat.

"I don't want an explanation after the journey is over. What will I do with an answer later? This is my seat and I am not leaving it," the passenger says.

As shown in the video, the same seat had reportedly already been allotted to another passenger after the original traveller was marked absent in the system.

Throughout the exchange, the TTE continues insisting that he will not work outside his official authority or beyond what the system allows.

How can confirmed passengers get marked absent?

There are several situations where passengers can reportedly get marked absent by the railway system.

If a passenger does not reach the seat after the train departs and ticket verification is not completed, the passenger may be marked absent. In such cases, the seat can later be reassigned to RAC or waitlisted passengers.

Passengers who move to another coach without informing railway staff may also sometimes get marked absent.

Delays in chart refresh, TTE tablet update issues or mismatched boarding station details may also create technical confusion in some cases.

At the same time, passengers can usually try resolving such disputes by speaking directly with the TTE and raising complaints through railway helplines or RailMadad.

Railway responds after viral video spreads online

After the clip started circulating widely online, Indian Railways responded to an X post shared by user "Anuj Agnihotri Swatantra (@swatntra_anuj)".

In its reply, railway authorities stated: "We regret the inconvenience caused. To investigate any irregularity related to ticket allocation, TTE behaviour or seat issues, please share your PNR number, train number, journey date and relevant details. You may also register your complaint directly on RailMadad for quicker resolution."

Internet divided over what may have actually happened

The video has triggered strong reactions online.

A section of users immediately linked the matter to bribery, with many bluntly commenting that the "TTE wanted a bribe."

Others, however, felt the situation may have happened because the passenger possibly boarded from a station different from the one officially mentioned in the ticket.

Several users also demanded strict action from railway authorities if any wrongdoing was actually involved.

For now, the complete context behind the incident remains unclear, but the video has definitely reopened conversations around railway seat allocation issues, system errors and passenger handling during train journeys.

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