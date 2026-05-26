IndiGo flight attendant fixes passenger's broken spectacles mid-flight, viral video melts hearts

New Delhi:

Sometimes the internet goes massively viral over huge celebrity scandals or dramatic moments. And then sometimes, it is just somebody quietly helping another person without making a big deal out of it. Those videos tend to hit differently. A little softer maybe. But they stay with people longer.

That is exactly what happened after a video featuring an IndiGo cabin crew member fixing a passenger's broken spectacles mid-flight started circulating online. What looked like a tiny act of kindness quickly turned into one of those unexpectedly wholesome internet moments people could not stop talking about.

Cabin crew member fixes passenger's broken glasses mid-flight

The now-viral video was shared by Madhavi Chiguru, who later explained the story behind the incident in a conversation with Hindustantimes.com.

"Forever 6E… Happy customers = Happy day at work," she wrote while posting the clip online.

In the video, Madhavi explained that she noticed a passenger struggling to keep his spectacles in place while trying to eat and drink during the flight.

Curious, she approached him and realised the glasses were badly broken.

Since the passenger was travelling alone, she decided to step in and help even though she knew the fix would only be temporary for the rest of the journey.

After searching around for something useful, she used her own nail glue along with duct tape to repair the spectacles.

And honestly, the passenger's reaction kind of says everything.

The moment she handed the repaired glasses back, his face immediately lit up and he smiled while thanking her.

"He blessed me": Flight attendant recalls passenger's reaction

Speaking about the experience later, Madhavi said the passenger remained under the care of her and the crew throughout the flight.

"the customer was travelling alone so he was taken care by me and my crew through out his journey. He also showered me with lot of blessing while deplaning for the specs," she told Hindustantimes.com.

She also explained that the gesture reflected the training and work culture she experienced at IndiGo.

"This was an example to showcase that we at Indigo offer 'service from the heart'. And I'm always grateful for our training and management for the training standards that's always practical and to put customers needs first," she said.

Internet praises IndiGo crew member's kindness

The video quickly picked up attention online, with social media users flooding the comments section with appreciation.

One user wrote, "This small effort makes passengers safe and comfortable on the flight!! Bravo, girl."

Another commented, "Just for your actions, I'm gonna give extra respect to every hostess from now on, every time I fly."

Responding to the comment, Madhavi replied, "Man, this comment just made my day. Thanks a ton."

A third user pointed out how difficult cabin crew jobs often are while praising their patience with passengers.

"Well, I don't really understand how some people misbehave with cabin crews. Their jobs are highly respectable, and the way they make sure to make every passenger comfortable during the whole flight is commendable."

To this, Madhavi responded, "Thank you so much for the kindness."

Another person wrote, "Cabin crew are real heroes, and also they have very kind hearts."

Many others reacted using heart emojis and supportive messages.

Madhavi says she never expected the reel to go viral

While talking about the sudden popularity of the video, Madhavi admitted she never imagined the clip would receive this kind of attention online.

"When I posted this reel, I honestly was not expecting it to go viral at all. I just wanted to represent who we are as cabin crew, and the love and blessings I received from people were completely unexpected. It truly made me so happy and grateful," she said.

Madhavi also opened up about her personal journey and shared that she has worked as cabin crew for the last 15 years.

According to her, becoming a flight attendant was always a dream encouraged by her parents.

"I am from Karimnagar (Telangana) and my parents' names are Vasundhara and Mohan. It was always their vision for me to become a cabin crew, and today I feel so happy to make them proud in this way," she told Hindustantimes.com.

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