IndiGo pilot captures rare night view of dazzling India-Pakistan border, video goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

A breathtaking video filmed from the cockpit of an IndiGo flight is taking social media by storm after capturing the India-Pakistan border glowing brightly in the middle of the night. The viral footage was shared by IndiGo pilot Pradeep Krishnan, who recorded during a late-night flight, offers a striking aerial view of the border.

The video, filmed from inside the cockpit, captures the brightly illuminated India-Pakistan border slicing through an otherwise dark landscape below. From thousands of feet in the air, the boundary appeared as an endless stream of lights stretching across the terrain, creating a sharp visual divide between the two countries.

Here's the video | Watch

"They say you can spot the India–Pakistan border from space at night, a glowing line of lights cutting across the darkness, visible even from orbit," read the caption shared along with the clip.

What made the clip even more striking was the pilot's announcement to passengers. "Ladies and gentlemen, if you look outside the aircraft, you might capture a glimpse of one of the most sensitive, heavily guarded borders of the world — the India and Pakistan border," he said over the intercom.

The footage showcased sections of the Radcliffe Line, the boundary drawn during the 1947 Partition. Strong floodlighting and heavy security infrastructure along several stretches of the border made the divide clearly visible from the sky.

Netizens in awe

The footage quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of reactions from users fascinated by the rare aerial view. Many described the visuals as breathtaking, saying they had never seen the India-Pakistan border from such a dramatic perspective before.

Many users also expressed their views regarding the emotional and historical significance of this border. Additionally, the video sparked discussions online on some lighter topics as well; some users humorously raised the question of who, exactly, pays the electricity bill for the long row of floodlights illuminating this heavily guarded border.

"This looks so beautiful. Goosebumps to see my Bharath. Vande Mataram. Jai Hind," wrote a user in the comment section.

"Gorgeous," said another user.

"Iski bijli ka bill kaun bharta hai???" asked a user.

"Bhai yr lighting toh Indian government ne provide krayi hai ....hamra bharat mahan hai & I love India," commented the third user.

"Sensitive and beautiful at the same time," said a user.

Another user wrote, "I checked on the internet if it was true! Yes, the India-Pakistan border is heavily fenced and intensely illuminated with floodlights at night. Over 93% of the international border is fenced by India, and thousands of kilometers are fitted with high-intensity security lights."

"Border pe light ka bill kon bharta hai india ya Pakistan," questioned a user.

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