'Lifesavers': Foreign tourist thanks Uttarakhand Police with folded hands after cops recover her lost bag

New Delhi:

A heart-warming experience of tourists who lost baggage in Rishikesh, is now going viral on social media, thanks to the police department of Uttarakhand. In the viral video, the tourist can be seen paying a thank you note with a traditional Namaste gesture, after she was handed back her belongings by the policemen.

The video was shared on the Uttarakhand Police's X account. The post reads, "During a trip to Rishikesh, a lost bag belonging to a foreign citizen, containing a mobile phone, important documents, and cash, was found and returned by the Dehradun Police, which left him very happy and full of gratitude."

Viral video leaves the internet smiling

The video shared online shows police personnel handing over the recovered bag to the visibly relieved tourist. Smiling throughout the interaction, the woman can be seen expressing gratitude to the officers with folded hands in a namaste gesture that many viewers online found especially touching.

Sharing the incident on X, Uttarakhand Police mentioned that the foreign citizen was “very happy and full of gratitude” after receiving the bag back. The clip quickly gained attention online, with social media users praising the honesty and efficiency shown by the police personnel involved. The tourist was seen happily thanking the police and even said that they saved her life. She said, "You guys are lifesavers!"

Internet praises the incident

Many users online pointed out how losing important belongings while travelling can quickly become stressful, especially for international tourists carrying passports, cash and phones. Several viewers said the incident reflected positively on India’s hospitality and local administration. It was truly a wholesome moment on X. One social media user commented, “Such honesty and promptness build trust. "Another described the gesture as “this is nothing short of a miracle"

Small gestures that leave lasting impressions! Incidents like these often become memorable for travellers because they restore trust during vulnerable moments abroad. A lost bag containing documents and money can disrupt an entire journey, especially in unfamiliar surroundings.

For many viewers online, however, it was the tourist’s simple namaste and visible relief that made the video feel especially wholesome.

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