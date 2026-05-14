Delhi man opens Maggi stall in mountains for a day, claims he was getting ‘non-stop cash’ by evening

New Delhi:

For a lot of travellers in India, Maggi and mountains are practically a fixed combination at this point. A cold breeze, plastic chair, fog somewhere in the background and a hot bowl of noodles. Somehow it always works.

One Delhi-based content creator decided to turn that exact vibe into a one-day business challenge. And by the end of it, he claimed he had earned Rs 24,000 just by selling Maggi at a scenic mountain location.

Content creator sets up temporary Maggi stall in the mountains

Devansh Tyagi, known for posting challenge-style videos on Instagram, shared a clip showing how he temporarily set up a Maggi stall in the hills to test how much money he could make in a single day.

At the beginning of the video, he looked into the camera and said, “Let’s see how much I can earn by selling Maggi in the mountains.”

He was then seen searching for a scenic spot before building the setup from scratch. Tyagi arranged packets of instant noodles for display, placed plastic chairs and tables nearby and created a temporary cooking area overlooking the mountains.

One part of the setup especially caught people’s attention later online. The creator was shown collecting water from a nearby stream to prepare the Maggi.

Soon after setting up the stall, customers started arriving.

The video showed tourists and hikers stopping at the stall, sitting down with bowls of hot Maggi while enjoying the mountain view around them. Tyagi prepared each order fresh and was also seen chatting with customers while serving food.

He explained the pricing as well.

Regular Maggi was being sold for Rs 100 a plate, while butter Maggi cost Rs 120.

As the day progressed, the crowd around the stall kept growing. By evening, Tyagi said he was receiving “non-stop cash” as more customers continued placing orders.

Eventually, all the Maggi packets sold out. At the end of the challenge, Tyagi claimed he had earned Rs 24,000 from selling Maggi alone.

Social media reacts to Maggi business experiment

The video quickly started circulating online and reactions came in from all directions.

Some users joked that the creator had accidentally revealed a “new business idea”, while others laughed about how profitable Maggi stalls in tourist spots apparently are.

At the same time, several viewers became uncomfortable after noticing that stream water had been used during cooking. A number of commenters said everything looked fine until that moment and questioned whether it was hygienic or safe.

Others responded with humour instead.

Some joked that if they personally tried opening a Maggi stall in the mountains, customers would probably disappear immediately because of bad luck.

Still, for many viewers, the entire setup felt strangely relatable. Hot Maggi in a hill station setting is already a familiar experience for plenty of Indian travellers. Maybe that’s exactly why the video connected with so many people online.

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