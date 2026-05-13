'Kaddu has been found': Delhi Airport’s famous stray dog found safe, internet calls it 'best news'

New Delhi:

After weeks of emotional appeals, outrage and nonstop social media campaigns, Kaddu, the beloved stray dog known to frequent Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, has finally been found safe in Dwarka. This news has created an outpouring of happiness online, with animal lovers describing it as “the greatest news on the internet today!”

The news of Kaddu’s return has made people extremely happy on X (previously known as Twitter). This is truly something that should be remembered forever!

Why was Kaddu so famous at Delhi Airport?

For frequent flyers and airport staff, Kaddu was not just another stray dog. She had become a familiar and affectionate presence around Terminal 3, known online as a gentle, toothless and friendly community dog who interacted calmly with travellers for years. Several travellers had previously shared photos and videos of feeding Kaddu, petting her, or simply spotting her during airport visits. Over time, she became one of the internet’s most unexpectedly loved airport “regulars”.

What happened after Kaddu disappeared?

The controversy began earlier this year after social media users claimed that several community dogs had suddenly disappeared from the Delhi airport premises. Kaddu and another dog named Brownie became central to the conversation after the two went missing.

Activists advocating animal rights and travellers were asking if the dogs had been moved illegally and abused. This question turned into a massive internet campaign for information on the whereabouts of the dogs.

How did Kaddu get discovered?

According to reports, Kaddu was eventually located in the Shahabad Mohammadpur area of Dwarka on May 12 at around 10:42 pm. The update was shared through a viral video posted online by social media user Tanya, who wrote, “Kaddu has been found. After months of relentless searching, she's finally safe.”

Video of the rescue and reunion quickly spread across social media, with many users becoming emotional watching rescuers break down in tears after spotting her. Tanya shared another video and informed the netizens that Kaddu has been adopted. She shared, "Kaddu has been found. Adopted into a loving home. After everything she went through, she finally gets safety, comfort, and a family that loves her. "

Why is the internet so emotional about Kaddu?

The story struck a chord because many people saw Kaddu as more than just a stray animal. Online users described her as harmless, affectionate and deeply connected to the airport community.

(Image Source : X)Internet celebrates Kaddu’s rescue after weeks of uncertainty

Many users are even calling it a rare “internet win”, where thousands of strangers came together and refused to let a missing animal’s story disappear from public attention.