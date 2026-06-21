PM Modi commissions three indigenous warships into Navy; all about Agray, Sanshokhak and Dunagiri

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three advanced indigenous naval platforms—INS Agray, INS Sanshokhak and INS Dunagiri—into the Indian Navy. With their formal induction, all three vessels will become fully operational assets of the Navy’s combat fleet, significantly enhancing India’s maritime capabilities. Addressing a gathering on the sidelines of the event, PM Modi expressed happiness at the opportunity to witness the induction of the vessels and lauded the Indian Navy and all those associated with their development.

He highlighted the contribution of around 200 MSMEs in building these ships, noting that several jobs were created in the process. He also referred to a Rs 70,000 crore package for shop building and said India is empowering its maritime ecosystem while modernising its ports, with initiatives such as Sagarmala forming part of the broader effort.

The Prime Minister said India has remained the largest importer in defence, adding that after 2014 a conscious decision was taken to change this by prioritising self-reliance in the defence sector. He stated that defence exports, which stood at Rs 40,000 crore earlier, have now risen to Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

INS Sanshokhak: Advanced hydrographic survey capability

INS Sanshokhak is a state-of-the-art hydrographic survey vessel designed to map the ocean floor, conduct detailed hydrographic assessments and identify safe navigation routes. It will also provide critical oceanographic data to support maritime operations. In addition, during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, the ship can function as a floating medical support platform, significantly enhancing India’s emergency response capability at sea.

INS Agray: Coastal anti-submarine warfare strength

INS Agray is a shallow-water anti-submarine warfare craft designed to detect, track and neutralise enemy submarines operating in coastal and shallow maritime zones. Equipped with advanced sonar systems, anti-submarine rockets, torpedoes, and a 30 mm naval gun, the vessel is built for high-precision coastal defense. It also has mine-laying capability, further strengthening India’s near-shore security architecture.

INS Dunagiri: Multi-role stealth frigate

INS Doonagiri is a major warship under Project 17A and part of the advanced Nilgiri-class stealth guided missile frigates. Designed for multi-role operations, it is equipped with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, the Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missile system, torpedoes, and other advanced combat technologies. The vessel is capable of executing air defense, surface warfare, and anti-submarine missions, making it a highly versatile addition to the fleet.

Boost to indigenous defence manufacturing

All three platforms have been built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, underscoring India’s growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Their induction marks a significant step forward in strengthening the Indian Navy’s operational readiness and expanding its strategic reach across maritime domains.

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