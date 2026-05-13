Pay Rs 2,000 to live like a prisoner? Hyderabad’s ‘Feel the Jail’ museum initiative goes viral

New Delhi:

A prison museum in Hyderabad is suddenly all over social media, and not because of a crime thriller shoot or a new OTT series. The city’s newly launched “Feel the Jail” experience at Chanchalguda Central Jail is drawing massive online attention for letting ordinary people voluntarily experience prison life for 12 or 24 hours.

The initiative, launched alongside the Telangana Jail Museum, allows visitors to stay inside prison-style barracks, eat jail food, sleep on simple beds, and follow a highly regulated routine designed to simulate life behind bars.

How much will it cost to spend 24 hours in jail?

According to reports, visitors can choose a 12-hour experience for Rs 1,000 or spend 24 hours inside for Rs 2,000.

Internet reacts to jail tourism

Naturally, the internet had a lot to say. One X user wrote, "After Eco-Tourism, Jail Tourism also launched in India If government asking people not to go abroad then travel industry finding new way to earn in India itself." Another one commented, "₹1,000–₹2,000 to “feel jail life” while actual inmates serve real sentences for real struggles is a wild contrast. Tough to tell whether this is awareness, tourism, or just bizarre branding" Sounds wild an eye‑opening way to understand prison life, but I wonder if the experience can truly capture the reality," reads another tweet.

(Image Source : X)Hyderabad’s ‘Feel the Jail’ museum goes viral

What seems to have particularly grabbed people’s attention is how immersive the experience reportedly is. Photos and videos circulating online show iron-grilled barracks, basic prison bedding, steel utensils and minimal interiors meant to recreate the atmosphere of a correctional facility.

About Telangana Jail Museum

The Telangana Jail Museum itself is also becoming a talking point. Reports say the museum documents the evolution of prison systems from the Nizam era to modern correctional institutions and showcases old prison equipment, inmate labour tools and historical records. The Chanchalguda museum is influenced by the previously offered “one-day jail experience” at the Sangareddy Heritage Prison Museum, which had garnered significant public attention

The curiosity factor appears to be winning. And in true internet fashion, Hyderabad’s newest viral attraction has now turned prison life into the country’s most unexpected conversation starter this week.

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