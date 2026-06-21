NEET re-exam: Dharmendra Pradhan makes appeal to aspirants; here's what education minister said

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday appealed to students appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination to remain confident and free from stress as nearly 22 lakh candidates prepared to take the test today.

Speaking at a yoga programme at Delhi University on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Pradhan expressed confidence in the arrangements made for the examination. He said he trusted the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, district administrations, education community and students to ensure the process was conducted smoothly.

"Today, around 22 lakh students are going to sit for NEET after a short while. They should sit fearlessly and free of anxiety. They will certainly do well. My many good wishes to the students," he said.

Avoid anxiety before exam

The minister also urged people to avoid creating unnecessary concerns that could affect students' mental well-being. He stressed that the future of young people should not be disturbed by actions or statements that increase anxiety before an important examination.

"Please do not play with the future of India's new generation. Do not do anything that will impact the mental health of children. After a few hours, children are going to appear for the examination," he said.

"I appeal that we must not play with the future of India's new generation. No one should make it a joke. Nothing should be done that impacts the mental health of children. In a few hours, students are going to appear for the examination," he added.

Without naming anyone, Pradhan criticised certain "so-called responsible people" for their actions on Saturday, claiming they had acted with a "wrong intention" and caused distress among students.

"At least if you are responsible, if you consider yourself a true citizen of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility and do not give any more distress to the children," he said.

Pending CBSE results to be declared soon, says Pradhan

The minister also announced that pending CBSE results would be declared shortly. He said results for around 15.5 lakh of nearly 17 lakh students had already been released and the process related to revaluation, reassessment and reverification was almost complete.

Meanwhile, the NTA reminded eligible candidates to download their fresh admit cards, noting that admit cards issued for the May 3 examination would not be accepted. The agency said it had informed candidates through public notices, SMS, emails and WhatsApp messages, but some had still not downloaded their hall tickets by Saturday evening.

The NTA advised candidates to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-sized photographs, and to reach examination centres early. Entry will begin at 11 am and close at 1.30 pm.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination is being conducted again after the May 3 test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The Centre subsequently directed the CBI to carry out a detailed investigation into the matter.

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