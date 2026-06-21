Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates List A world record, misses another one by whisker during Tri-Nation Series final

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ripped apart the history books as the 15-year-old sensation slammed the fastest fifty in List A cricket during India A's Tri-Nation Series Final against Sri Lanka A on Sunday, June 21. Sooryavanshi put the Sri Lankan attack to the sword and went all cylinders at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

The teenage sensation broke the world record for the fastest List A half-century as he slammed a half ton off just 11 balls. He was in line of breaking another huge record but missed out by a whisker when he was dismissed on 94. The Rajasthan Royals batter was eyeing the record for the fastest List A hundred, but a couple of rare dot balls and his dismissal ended his bid for the record.

The record for the fastest century in the format belongs to Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had slammed a ton in 29 balls for South Australia in their Marsh Cup clash against Tasmania. After a couple of dot balls, the best Sooryavanshi could have done was to equal the record when he was on 94 from 28 balls. However, he miscued one to mid-off as Sri Lankan captain Sahan Arachchige got the Boss Baby for 94.

More to follow...