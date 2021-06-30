Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Words of wisdom to those who asks for edit button on Twitter: ‘You just need to forgive yourself’

Twitter on fire! Time and again people have been requesting the micro-blogging site for an edit button, but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears. Twitter is always flooded with unsuccessful pleas to include the option to rectify or omit your mistakes on the giant. But finally, it has addressed the issue with some serious advice to the masses. Well, the bird app seems to not like the idea of an edit button on the platform and thus, took a subtle dig at its users.

The official handle of Twitter ended up giving a advice to those aiming for perfection with an edit button. The site wrote: "You don’t need an edit button, you just need to forgive yourself”

The tweet garnered a lot of attention, with thousands of users and brands joining the conversation.

Here's how they reacted