'Europe, do something!': German woman in India is impressed by attached bathrooms in Indian homes

A German woman living in India has shared one aspect of Indian homes that has particularly impressed her: attached bathrooms connected to individual bedrooms. In a video, she compared the housing layouts she experienced in India with those she saw in Europe, saying the arrangement offers a major advantage for families.

The woman, identified as Gabi, spoke directly to the camera about the differences she noticed after moving to India. According to her, attached bathrooms are common in Indian houses and flats, with many bedrooms having their own connected bathroom.

'Europe, do something!'

Gabi said she was surprised to see that in India, homes can have a separate attached bathroom for almost every bedroom. "This is amazing. Europe, do something!" she said, while praising the convenience of the arrangement.

She explained the difference through a simple everyday situation. In her view, getting ready in the morning can become difficult for a large family when everyone has to use the bathroom at roughly the same time. She imagined a family in Europe with several members preparing for work, school or other daily activities, with everyone waiting for their turn to use the bathroom.

According to Gabi, having multiple bathrooms can make this routine much easier, particularly in a home with several bedrooms.

'If you have five bedrooms, you have also five bathrooms'

Gabi highlighted what she sees as one of the biggest advantages of this arrangement in Indian homes.

"If you have five bedrooms, you have also five bathrooms, etc., etc.," she said, describing the setup as a major plus.

Her observation was based on her own experience of living in India after previously living in Europe. Rather than focusing on the overall differences between the two places, she chose one feature of Indian housing that stood out to her during her time in the country.

For Gabi, the attached bathroom is not simply a feature of a home. It is about convenience, particularly when several people are sharing the same house.

A small housing detail that made a big impression

The video reflects how everyday aspects of life in India can stand out to people who move here from other countries. Something that may seem completely ordinary to many Indian homeowners can look surprisingly convenient to someone accustomed to a different type of housing layout.

Gabi repeatedly described the Indian arrangement as "amazing" and said she was impressed by the possibility of having a bathroom connected to each bedroom. Her comparison also sparked interest because it focused on a very relatable part of daily life: the morning rush to get ready.

While housing layouts can vary widely between countries, cities and individual homes, Gabi's video offered a personal perspective on one feature she particularly appreciates about Indian homes.

She concluded by calling it a "very, very big plus" for India and said this was one of the differences she had noticed during her years living in the country.

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