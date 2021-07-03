Viral photos reveal how humans will look like if lockdown habits continue: Hunched back, less hair

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PEACHMILFSHAKE Viral photos reveal how humans will look like if lockdown habits continue

Except for a handful, haven't we all become lazy couch potatoes who spend a major part of our day staring at some electronic screen, maybe a phone, laptop or television during the coronavirus pandemic. While stepping out is not only risky due to COVID 19, the scorching heat has given us more excuses to not move around. Well, we may not realise it at the moment but these unhealthy lockdown habits are taking a toll on us. According to a report in Dailymail, Lloyds Pharmacy doctors have predicted that unhealthy work from home practices will have terrifying results on the human body in the next five years.

According to a new study by them, The average person working could end up with sallow skin due to lack of sunlight and bad postures during long working hours can give one a hunched back. To make it more explanatory they also shared a visual to show how humans will look like if they continue these lockdown habits for next five years.

The visual shows a woman with a hunch, sallow skin, poor posture, increased weight, hair loss, deteriorating eyesight, and ground down teeth. It is a response to the research showing the harmful impact ‘lockdown lifestyle changes’ on health.

The research adds that doctors don't oppose people working from home, instead, they suggest them taking short breaks and not sit in the same position for long hours.

These doctors have stressed upon the fact that people need to understand the consequences of these sudden lifestyle changes on one's mental and physical health. Evidently, the lockdown has had some negative impacts on people. Some notable ones are–

Weight gain

Poor posture

Disrupted sleep

Lack of vitamin D due to less sun exposure

Increased stress and anxiety due to work, news

Negative impact on sexual performance

They have also suggested small changes in one's daily routine in order to improve their lifestyle. Like exercising for a while, taking breaks, reducing screen time and resting one's eyes every once in a while.