Video showing Tesla driver asleep at the wheel goes viral

A Massachusetts man has posted a video on the social media that shows the driver of a Tesla car asleep as he and a passenger speed along a highway. Tesla cars have an autopilot function.

The video has the driver’s head slumped down. Another person in the passenger's seat also appears to be sleeping. The video was shot on an interstate highway in Newton, Massachusetts.

The man, Dakota Randall, said the car was travelling at 90-95km/h (55-60 mph), and he honked to try to wake the driver. He told NBC news he drove next to the said car for about 45 seconds to a minute before speeding up and leaving the sleeping driver behind.

“Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it),” he later tweeted.