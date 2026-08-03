Delhi man's first date ended with a Rs 20,500 bill, Reddit thinks it wasn't a coincidence

New Delhi:

First dates rarely go exactly as planned. Some end with butterflies, some with awkward silences, and some become stories people never forget. For one Delhi man, what he hoped would be a memorable first date turned into an experience that left both him and the internet talking.

A Reddit post shared by the 23-year-old has gone viral after he claimed that his very first date ended with a bill of Rs 20,500. His story has sparked a wider conversation online about dating etiquette, splitting the bill and staying alert to potential dating scams.

A first date he says he never expected

In his Reddit post, the man said he had matched with a woman on a dating app, and the two decided to meet the very same day.

He shared that he had never been in a relationship before and had limited interaction with women while growing up, making the date a significant milestone for him.

According to the post, the woman picked him up from a metro station and took him to a pub. The man claimed he had assumed they would be meeting at a café and did not know the date would take place at a pub instead.

He further alleged that during the evening, his date ordered multiple bottles of champagne worth around Rs 13,000, two hookahs costing nearly Rs 6,000, along with food. By the end of the night, the bill had reportedly climbed to Rs 20,500.

The Reddit user said the amount was nearly half of his monthly salary.

"I don't regret the money, but the experience"

While the hefty bill grabbed everyone's attention, the man said the money wasn't what hurt him the most.

In his post, he claimed that his date neither offered to split the bill nor asked how much it was. He also mentioned that she went to the washroom around the time the bill arrived, although he added that he did not want to assume her intentions.

Calling himself an "old-school romantic," he said he had imagined his first date very differently. Rather than an expensive evening, he had hoped for meaningful conversations, a quiet setting, a walk together and the chance to genuinely get to know someone.

Reddit users warn him about a possible dating scam

The post quickly gained traction, with many Reddit users suggesting that the man may have encountered a well-known dating scam. One user commented, "Damn, you didn't know this was a common scam? It's so common in Delhi." Another wrote, "This was a scam. This is common... and if you are 23 and on Reddit, I'm shocked that you let it happen to you." Many others echoed similar views.

"You were scammed, bro," one user wrote, while another commented, "Sorry to burst your bubble, but you got scammed." Another user added, "Bro is too innocent for this world."

The viral post has since sparked discussions around first-date etiquette, with many users advising people to be cautious when meeting someone for the first time, pay attention to the choice of venue and discuss expenses beforehand to avoid uncomfortable situations.

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