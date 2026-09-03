What is happening above these Hyderabad trees? Woman's unexpected reveal surprises viewers

What looked like smoke rising behind a line of trees turned out to be something far less dramatic but considerably more unsettling. A Hyderabad-based woman was left confused after spotting large, dark formations hovering in the air, initially believing that a fire had broken out somewhere nearby.

Instagram user Monica Juyal recorded the unusual scene and shared it online. The footage shows what appears to be smoke-like trails moving above the trees, but after watching the formations for several minutes, she realised they were actually made up of a huge number of mosquitoes.

What looked like smoke was a swarm of mosquitoes

In the video, Juyal points her camera towards the dark formations and explains why she first thought she was looking at a fire.

"Look at that. When I saw this, initially I thought maybe there's a fire, maybe something big was burning behind the trees," she said.

The sight continued for several minutes, but the formations did not behave like flames or smoke. That led Juyal to reconsider what she was seeing.

"I thought to myself then that it couldn't possibly be flames, it had to be something else. Can you guess what it is? It's a swarm of mosquitoes flying in the air. A huge swarm of them," she said.

Several large, dark formations can be seen hovering over the trees, creating an eerie effect that closely resembles smoke billowing from a fire.

Juyal captioned the video, "Mosquito attack in Hyderabad," and the unusual sight quickly attracted attention from viewers who began sharing their own theories about the phenomenon.

Watch the video here:

Viewers share theories and jokes

The comments section quickly filled with possible explanations for the unusually large swarm. One user pointed to the decline in dragonflies, which are natural predators of mosquitoes, as a possible reason for their increasing numbers.

Another commenter suggested that the insects could be male mosquitoes gathering together to attract females for mating.

The post also brought out the humour in some viewers. One person jokingly described the mosquito swarm as Hyderabad's "new attraction", adding to the running joke that people had been complaining about the city's nightlife.

Whatever may have caused the unusually large gathering, the footage gave viewers an unexpected sight over Hyderabad's evening skyline.

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