UP man celebrates pet buffalo Basanti's fourth birthday with cakes and balloons, video goes viral

Birthdays are usually about cakes, decorations and gathering around the people closest to us. But in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, one man decided to celebrate his pet buffalo's birthday with the same enthusiasm. The unusual celebration took place in Bargaon, where Rajesh Kumar Verma organised a special party for his beloved buffalo, Basanti.

Basanti turned four, and Rajesh marked the occasion with a proper birthday setup. A spot was decorated with colourful balloons, while a table in front had two cakes placed on it. The celebration was attended by villagers, who joined in to make the day special for Basanti. The simple gesture soon became a talking point, especially because of the care taken to make the occasion feel like a family celebration.

Basanti gets a birthday celebration like a family member

Rajesh made sure Basanti was dressed up for the occasion as well. A cap carrying the words "Happy Birthday" was placed on her head, while a floral garland was put around her neck. The decorations, cake and gathering all added to the festive feel of the day.

When the cake-cutting ceremony began in the presence of villagers, people applauded and sang "Happy Birthday Basanti" together. The celebrations did not end there. Those gathered also lovingly fed Basanti pieces of cake and her favourite banana.

For Rajesh, the celebration was clearly about more than just a birthday. Basanti is treated like a member of his family, and the effort that went into organising her fourth birthday reflected that bond. The way she was dressed and included in the celebrations made the occasion stand out from an ordinary birthday gathering.

Birthday video of Basanti goes viral

Several people standing nearby recorded the celebration on their mobile phones. The video of Basanti's unusual birthday party has now gone viral on social media, giving the gathering an audience well beyond Bargaon.

The video has also attracted praise from internet users, many of whom have applauded Rajesh's affection towards his pet. His bond with Basanti and the way he chose to celebrate her birthday have struck a chord online, with viewers appreciating the gesture of treating an animal as part of the family.

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