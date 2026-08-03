Little girl returned home heartbroken last Friendship Day, what happened this year won hearts

New Delhi:

Some childhood moments stay with us forever, not because they are grand, but because they quietly touch the heart. A small gesture from a friend, a kind word or even a colourful friendship band can mean the world to a child.

A heartwarming video shared by Arun Tomar on Instagram is reminding the internet of exactly that. Posted with the caption, "Remember last year no one gave her friendship band… aaj dekho kya hua (look what happened today)," the clip follows a little girl's Friendship Day journey over two years. While last year's celebration ended in disappointment, this year brought a surprise that left her beaming with joy and warmed the hearts of thousands online.

Last year's Friendship Day ended in tears

The video begins with footage from last year, showing the young girl talking to her father after returning home from school. She tells him that although she had happily given friendship bands to her classmates, no one had given one to her in return.

Trying to comfort her, her father gently says, "Sab teri tarah, meri tarah nahi hote na. Tum toh chaar din se friendship band ke liye excited thi." (Not everyone is like you or me. You had been excited about Friendship Day and friendship bands for the last four days.) The little girl innocently replies, "Aap hi toh bolte ho friend se pyaar karte hain." (But you always say that friends love each other.) Curious, her father asks, "Woh tumse pyaar nahi karte?" (Don't they love you?) Without a hint of resentment, she softly responds, "Karte hain, lekin woh bhool gaye the." (They do, but they forgot.) A note in the video reveals that although she stayed cheerful during the conversation, the sadness eventually caught up with her once she was home, and she broke down in tears.

This year came with the sweetest surprise

The video then cuts to this year's Friendship Day, and the contrast couldn't be more heartwarming. The little girl excitedly runs to her father and says, "Papa, pata hai kya hua?" (Dad, do you know what happened?)

As he asks what happened, she proudly stretches out her wrist, now covered in colourful friendship bands. "Waise toh kal hai, lekin sabne aaj hi de diya. Main kisi ke liye lekar bhi nahi gayi thi, phir bhi sabne mujhe diya," she says with a wide smile. (Friendship Day is actually tomorrow, but everyone gave me their bands today. I hadn't even taken any for anyone, yet everyone gave me one.) She then excitedly points to each band, telling her father which friend had given it to her. Her joy is unmistakable, making the moment even more special.

The internet couldn't stop smiling

The wholesome video struck a chord with thousands of viewers, many of whom admitted they became emotional watching the little girl's happiness.

One user wrote, "I'm so proud of you, baby girl." Another commented, "As a parent myself, I would have started crying after seeing the first part. I don't know how I would have handled that situation. Seeing her smile this year made me so happy." Many people simply wanted to shower her with love. "Tell her I am her friend and I love her," one user wrote. Another added, "May she never lose her charm." For some, the video brought back memories of their own childhood. "Seeing her happy healed my inner child somehow," read one comment.

What makes the video so special is how beautifully it captures a simple but meaningful moment. A year ago, the little girl came home with an empty wrist and a heavy heart. This year, she returned with a wrist full of friendship bands and a smile that has now won over the internet.

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