One alleged spoiler was all it took for a Spider-Man screening to spiral into a theatre brawl

New Delhi:

Watching a film on the big screen is meant to be an exciting experience, but for some moviegoers, a screening of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly ended in chaos after an argument over alleged spoilers escalated into a physical fight. A video of the incident has since gone viral on X, leaving social media users both amused and stunned.

According to the viral post, four friends had gone to watch the newly released Marvel film and were seated beside a man and his female companion. The post claimed that the man had already watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day once and had returned to see it again with her.

However, during the screening, he allegedly began narrating the story and revealing upcoming scenes to his companion.

The viral post stated, "He had already watched the movie once and had come to watch it again with her. While watching, he kept telling her the story and giving spoilers about what would happen in the next scenes."

Spoilers reportedly led to a heated argument

According to the post, the constant spoilers ruined the experience for the four friends sitting nearby. The excitement of the four friends sitting beside them was getting ruined because the boy kept giving spoilers about what was going to happen next, the post claimed. Unable to ignore it any longer, the group reportedly confronted the man inside the cinema hall. What started as a verbal argument soon escalated into a physical altercation. Eventually, the four friends got into an argument with him right inside the cinema hall. The fight escalated, and they started hitting each other, creating complete chaos throughout the theater, the post alleged.

Viral video captures the commotion

The video circulating on X appears to show the aftermath of the alleged fight, with several people stepping in as chaos unfolds inside a packed auditorium while others watch the scene.

However, the authenticity of the video, as well as the exact location and circumstances of the alleged incident, could not be independently verified.

The post ended with a reminder for moviegoers, urging those who have already watched a film to avoid revealing spoilers to others.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Tramell Tillman. The film marks the fourth standalone Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day Movie Review: Tom Holland's Peter Parker's darkest chapter is sincere but overstretched